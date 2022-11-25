Sahara One Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 20% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 20% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2022 up 16.74% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2022 up 17.31% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2021.

Sahara One shares closed at 15.65 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.38% returns over the last 6 months and -46.13% over the last 12 months.