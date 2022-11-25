 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sahara One Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 20% Y-o-Y

Nov 25, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sahara One Media and Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 20% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2022 up 16.74% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2022 up 17.31% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2021.

Sahara One shares closed at 15.65 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.38% returns over the last 6 months and -46.13% over the last 12 months.

Sahara One Media and Entertainment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.12 -- 0.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.12 -- 0.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.17 0.17 0.21
Depreciation 0.26 0.26 0.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.39 0.30 0.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.69 -0.72 -0.79
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.69 -0.71 -0.79
Interest 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.69 -0.71 -0.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.69 -0.71 -0.79
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.69 -0.71 -0.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.69 -0.71 -0.79
Minority Interest 0.24 0.22 0.25
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.45 -0.49 -0.54
Equity Share Capital 21.53 21.53 21.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.23 -0.25
Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.23 -0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.23 -0.25
Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.23 -0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Sahara One #Sahara One Media and Entertainment
first published: Nov 25, 2022 09:44 am