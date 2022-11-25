Sahara One Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 20% Y-o-Y
November 25, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sahara One Media and Entertainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 20% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2022 up 16.74% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2022 up 17.31% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2021.
Sahara One shares closed at 15.65 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.38% returns over the last 6 months and -46.13% over the last 12 months.
|Sahara One Media and Entertainment
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.12
|--
|0.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.12
|--
|0.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.17
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.26
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.30
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-0.72
|-0.79
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-0.71
|-0.79
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-0.71
|-0.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.69
|-0.71
|-0.79
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|-0.71
|-0.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|-0.71
|-0.79
|Minority Interest
|0.24
|0.22
|0.25
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.45
|-0.49
|-0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|21.53
|21.53
|21.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.23
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.23
|-0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.23
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.23
|-0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited