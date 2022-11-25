English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sahara One Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 20% Y-o-Y

    November 25, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sahara One Media and Entertainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 20% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2022 up 16.74% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2022 up 17.31% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2021.

    Sahara One shares closed at 15.65 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.38% returns over the last 6 months and -46.13% over the last 12 months.

    Sahara One Media and Entertainment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.12--0.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.12--0.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.170.21
    Depreciation0.260.260.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.390.300.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.69-0.72-0.79
    Other Income0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.69-0.71-0.79
    Interest0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.69-0.71-0.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.69-0.71-0.79
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.69-0.71-0.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.69-0.71-0.79
    Minority Interest0.240.220.25
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.45-0.49-0.54
    Equity Share Capital21.5321.5321.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-0.23-0.25
    Diluted EPS-0.21-0.23-0.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-0.23-0.25
    Diluted EPS-0.21-0.23-0.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Sahara One #Sahara One Media and Entertainment
    first published: Nov 25, 2022 09:44 am