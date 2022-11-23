Sahara Housing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore, down 16.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore in September 2022 down 16.85% from Rs. 3.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 4.39% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2022 down 5.15% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2021.

Sahara Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in September 2021.

Sahara Housing shares closed at 47.85 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.03% returns over the last 6 months and 12.32% over the last 12 months.