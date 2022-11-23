English
    Sahara Housing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore, down 16.85% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sahara Housingfina Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore in September 2022 down 16.85% from Rs. 3.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 4.39% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2022 down 5.15% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2021.

    Sahara Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in September 2021.

    Sahara Housing shares closed at 47.85 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.03% returns over the last 6 months and 12.32% over the last 12 months.

    Sahara Housingfina Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.652.773.18
    Other Operating Income0.010.010.02
    Total Income From Operations2.662.783.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.730.720.75
    Depreciation0.110.120.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.38-0.190.18
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.470.360.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.731.771.71
    Other Income--0.000.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.731.771.82
    Interest1.161.171.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.570.600.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.570.600.56
    Tax0.130.130.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.440.460.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.440.460.46
    Equity Share Capital7.007.007.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.630.660.66
    Diluted EPS0.630.660.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.630.660.66
    Diluted EPS0.630.660.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

