Sahara Housing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore, down 4.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore in March 2022 down 4.45% from Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022 down 17.8% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022 down 12.26% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2021.

Sahara Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2021.

Sahara Housing shares closed at 39.55 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.41% returns over the last 6 months and -16.03% over the last 12 months.