Sahara Housing Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.21 crore, up 4.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.21 crore in March 2021 up 4.96% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021 down 9.57% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2021 down 12.4% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2020.

Sahara Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.83 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2020.

Sahara Housing shares closed at 48.65 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.01% returns over the last 6 months and 61.90% over the last 12 months.