Sahara Housing Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore, down 6.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore in March 2019 down 6.72% from Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2019 down 5.08% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2019 down 2.53% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2018.

Sahara Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2018.

Sahara Housing shares closed at 35.00 on May 27, 2019 (BSE)