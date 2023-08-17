Sahara Housing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore, down 2.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore in June 2023 down 2.17% from Rs. 2.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2023 down 19.18% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2023 down 17.99% from Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2022.

Sahara Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2022.

Sahara Housing shares closed at 105.35 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 122.49% returns over the last 6 months and 118.57% over the last 12 months.