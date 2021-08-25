Sahara Housing Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, down 1.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in June 2021 down 1.44% from Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021 down 9.6% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2021 down 5.85% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2020.

Sahara Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2020.

Sahara Housing shares closed at 43.85 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 10.73% returns over the last 6 months and 21.81% over the last 12 months.