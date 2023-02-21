Sahara Housing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore, down 15.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore in December 2022 down 15.59% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 34.32% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 down 12.71% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.