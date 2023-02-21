Sahara Housing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore, down 15.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore in December 2022 down 15.59% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 34.32% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 down 12.71% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.

Sahara Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2021.

Sahara Housing shares closed at 46.95 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.40% returns over the last 6 months and 4.33% over the last 12 months.