Sahara Housing Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.18 crore, down 5.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.18 crore in December 2021 down 5.82% from Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021 down 18.9% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021 down 10.84% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2020.

Sahara Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.72 in December 2020.

Sahara Housing shares closed at 47.75 on February 22, 2022 (BSE)