Sahara Housing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, up 13.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in December 2020 up 13.02% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020 down 9.26% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2020 down 11.35% from Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2019.

Sahara Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.80 in December 2019.

Sahara Housing shares closed at 37.95 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 10.96% returns over the last 6 months and 44.85% over the last 12 months.