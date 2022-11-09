Sagarsoft Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.43 crore, down 3.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.43 crore in September 2022 down 3.73% from Rs. 12.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2022 down 35.78% from Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2022 down 16.33% from Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2021.

Sagarsoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.28 in September 2021.

Sagarsoft shares closed at 146.85 on November 07, 2022 (BSE)