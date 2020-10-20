Sagarsoft Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.01 crore, up 7.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.01 crore in September 2020 up 7.8% from Rs. 9.29 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2020 up 49.48% from Rs. 0.95 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2020 up 54.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in September 2019.

Sagarsoft EPS has increased to Rs. 2.56 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.71 in September 2019.

Sagarsoft shares closed at 70.10 on October 19, 2020 (BSE)