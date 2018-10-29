Sagarsoft Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.29 crore, up 52.23% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 10.29 crore in September 2018 up 52.23% from Rs. 6.76 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2018 up 195.67% from Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.92 crore in September 2018 up 160.71% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2017.

Sagarsoft EPS has increased to Rs. 3.29 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.11 in September 2017.

Sagarsoft shares closed at 99.45 on October 26, 2018 (BSE)