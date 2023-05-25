Sagarsoft Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.25 crore, down 9.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagarsoft are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.25 crore in March 2023 down 9.56% from Rs. 12.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2023 down 156.89% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 106.79% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022.
Sagarsoft shares closed at 154.35 on May 24, 2023 (BSE)
|Sagarsoft
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.25
|13.51
|12.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.25
|13.51
|12.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.63
|9.06
|8.70
|Depreciation
|0.74
|0.54
|0.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.94
|2.66
|1.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.06
|1.26
|1.68
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.53
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.92
|1.79
|2.08
|Interest
|0.21
|0.21
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.12
|1.58
|2.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.12
|1.58
|2.08
|Tax
|-0.33
|0.40
|0.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.79
|1.18
|1.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.79
|1.18
|1.39
|Equity Share Capital
|6.39
|6.39
|6.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|1.84
|2.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|1.84
|2.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|1.84
|2.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|1.84
|2.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited