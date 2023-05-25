English
    Sagarsoft Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.25 crore, down 9.56% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagarsoft are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.25 crore in March 2023 down 9.56% from Rs. 12.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2023 down 156.89% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 106.79% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022.

    Sagarsoft shares closed at 154.35 on May 24, 2023 (BSE)

    Sagarsoft
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.2513.5112.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.2513.5112.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.639.068.70
    Depreciation0.740.540.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.942.661.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.061.261.68
    Other Income0.150.530.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.921.792.08
    Interest0.210.21--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.121.582.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.121.582.08
    Tax-0.330.400.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.791.181.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.791.181.39
    Equity Share Capital6.396.396.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.241.842.17
    Diluted EPS-1.241.842.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.241.842.17
    Diluted EPS-1.241.842.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

