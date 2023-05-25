Sagarsoft Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.25 crore, down 9.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.25 crore in March 2023 down 9.56% from Rs. 12.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2023 down 156.89% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 106.79% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022.

Sagarsoft shares closed at 154.35 on May 24, 2023 (BSE)