Sagarsoft Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.97 crore, down 14.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.97 crore in March 2020 down 14.59% from Rs. 10.51 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2020 down 68.63% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2020 down 26.38% from Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2019.

Sagarsoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.05 in March 2019.

Sagarsoft shares closed at 39.10 on May 27, 2020 (BSE)