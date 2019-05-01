Sagarsoft Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.51 crore, down 20.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.51 crore in March 2019 down 20.34% from Rs. 13.19 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2019 down 59.52% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2019 down 55.49% from Rs. 5.28 crore in March 2018.

Sagarsoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.05 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.90 in March 2018.

Sagarsoft shares closed at 100.50 on April 26, 2019 (BSE)