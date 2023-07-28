Sagarsoft Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.04 crore, down 10.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.04 crore in June 2023 down 10.24% from Rs. 12.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 146% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2023 up 7.14% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2022.

Sagarsoft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2022.

Sagarsoft shares closed at 142.45 on July 27, 2023 (BSE)