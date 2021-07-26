Sagarsoft Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore, up 22.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore in June 2021 up 22.59% from Rs. 9.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2021 up 28.3% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2021 up 24.37% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2020.

Sagarsoft EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.07 in June 2020.

Sagarsoft shares closed at 261.60 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)