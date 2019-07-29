Sagarsoft Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.56 crore, down 3.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagarsoft are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.56 crore in June 2019 down 3.41% from Rs. 9.90 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2019 down 50.48% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2019 down 52.43% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2018.

Sagarsoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.24 in June 2018.

Sagarsoft shares closed at 73.55 on July 25, 2019 (BSE)