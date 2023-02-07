Sagarsoft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.51 crore, up 6.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.51 crore in December 2022 up 6.79% from Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2022 up 11.96% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 up 17.09% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2021.