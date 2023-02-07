Sagarsoft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.51 crore, up 6.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.51 crore in December 2022 up 6.79% from Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2022 up 11.96% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 up 17.09% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2021.

Sagarsoft EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.64 in December 2021.

Sagarsoft shares closed at 145.55 on February 06, 2023 (BSE)