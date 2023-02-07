English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sagarsoft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.51 crore, up 6.79% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagarsoft are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.51 crore in December 2022 up 6.79% from Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2022 up 11.96% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 up 17.09% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2021.

    Sagarsoft
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.5112.4312.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.5112.4312.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.069.008.95
    Depreciation0.540.590.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.662.032.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.260.811.11
    Other Income0.530.710.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.791.511.45
    Interest0.210.19--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.581.321.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.581.321.45
    Tax0.400.380.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.180.941.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.180.941.05
    Equity Share Capital6.396.396.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.841.461.64
    Diluted EPS1.841.461.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.841.461.64
    Diluted EPS1.841.461.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited