Sagarsoft Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore, up 20.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore in December 2020 up 20.16% from Rs. 8.91 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2020 up 372.28% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2020 up 236.36% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2019.

Sagarsoft EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2019.

