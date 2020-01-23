Sagarsoft Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.91 crore, down 13.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.91 crore in December 2019 down 13.26% from Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019 down 82.21% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2019 down 73.49% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2018.

Sagarsoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.95 in December 2018.

Sagarsoft shares closed at 42.35 on January 22, 2020 (BSE)