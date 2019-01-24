Sagarsoft Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.27 crore, down 10.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.27 crore in December 2018 down 10.48% from Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2018 up 24.36% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2018 up 0.81% from Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2017.

Sagarsoft EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.37 in December 2017.

Sagarsoft shares closed at 109.80 on January 23, 2019 (BSE)