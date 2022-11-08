 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sagarsoft Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.27 crore, up 33.87% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sagarsoft are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.27 crore in September 2022 up 33.87% from Rs. 32.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2022 up 35.46% from Rs. 1.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.64 crore in September 2022 up 46.37% from Rs. 3.17 crore in September 2021.

Sagarsoft EPS has increased to Rs. 4.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.10 in September 2021.

Sagarsoft shares closed at 143.30 on November 04, 2022 (BSE)

Sagarsoft
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 43.27 40.31 32.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 43.27 40.31 32.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.99 26.14 24.81
Depreciation 0.69 0.42 0.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.35 12.24 4.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.25 1.51 2.36
Other Income 0.71 0.97 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.95 2.48 2.63
Interest 0.20 0.24 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.76 2.24 2.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.76 2.24 2.63
Tax 1.07 0.67 0.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.69 1.57 1.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.69 1.57 1.98
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.69 1.57 1.98
Equity Share Capital 6.39 6.39 6.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.20 2.45 3.10
Diluted EPS 4.20 2.45 3.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.20 2.45 3.10
Diluted EPS 4.20 2.45 3.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:05 pm
