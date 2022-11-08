Sagarsoft Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.27 crore, up 33.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.27 crore in September 2022 up 33.87% from Rs. 32.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2022 up 35.46% from Rs. 1.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.64 crore in September 2022 up 46.37% from Rs. 3.17 crore in September 2021.

Sagarsoft EPS has increased to Rs. 4.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.10 in September 2021.

Sagarsoft shares closed at 143.30 on November 04, 2022 (BSE)