    Sagarsoft Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.27 crore, up 33.87% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sagarsoft are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.27 crore in September 2022 up 33.87% from Rs. 32.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2022 up 35.46% from Rs. 1.98 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.64 crore in September 2022 up 46.37% from Rs. 3.17 crore in September 2021.

    Sagarsoft EPS has increased to Rs. 4.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.10 in September 2021.

    Sagarsoft shares closed at 143.30 on November 04, 2022 (BSE)

    Sagarsoft
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.2740.3132.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.2740.3132.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.9926.1424.81
    Depreciation0.690.420.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.3512.244.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.251.512.36
    Other Income0.710.970.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.952.482.63
    Interest0.200.24--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.762.242.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.762.242.63
    Tax1.070.670.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.691.571.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.691.571.98
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.691.571.98
    Equity Share Capital6.396.396.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.202.453.10
    Diluted EPS4.202.453.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.202.453.10
    Diluted EPS4.202.453.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:05 pm