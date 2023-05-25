English
    Sagarsoft Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.59 crore, down 5.58% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sagarsoft are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.59 crore in March 2023 down 5.58% from Rs. 36.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 75.03% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2023 down 54.42% from Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2022.

    Sagarsoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.86 in March 2022.

    Sagarsoft shares closed at 154.35 on May 24, 2023 (BSE)

    Sagarsoft
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.5945.9836.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.5945.9836.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.8926.7310.20
    Depreciation0.840.650.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.0915.1022.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.773.503.21
    Other Income0.310.450.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.073.953.61
    Interest0.210.22--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.863.743.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.863.743.61
    Tax0.240.981.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.622.762.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.622.762.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.622.762.47
    Equity Share Capital6.396.396.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.964.313.86
    Diluted EPS0.964.313.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.964.313.86
    Diluted EPS0.964.313.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 02:15 pm