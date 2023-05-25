Sagarsoft Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.59 crore, down 5.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.59 crore in March 2023 down 5.58% from Rs. 36.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 75.03% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2023 down 54.42% from Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2022.

Sagarsoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.86 in March 2022.

Sagarsoft shares closed at 154.35 on May 24, 2023 (BSE)