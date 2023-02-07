Sagarsoft Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.98 crore, up 22.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.98 crore in December 2022 up 22.59% from Rs. 37.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2022 up 35.93% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2022 up 40.67% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2021.