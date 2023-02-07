English
    Sagarsoft Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.98 crore, up 22.59% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sagarsoft are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.98 crore in December 2022 up 22.59% from Rs. 37.51 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2022 up 35.93% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2022 up 40.67% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2021.

    Sagarsoft
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.9843.2737.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.9843.2737.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.7329.9929.99
    Depreciation0.650.690.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.109.354.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.503.252.34
    Other Income0.450.710.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.953.952.70
    Interest0.220.20--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.743.762.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.743.762.70
    Tax0.981.070.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.762.692.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.762.692.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.762.692.03
    Equity Share Capital6.396.396.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.314.203.17
    Diluted EPS4.314.203.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.314.203.17
    Diluted EPS4.314.203.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited