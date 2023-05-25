Sagardeep Alloy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore, down 2.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore in March 2023 down 2.26% from Rs. 21.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 166.47% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 65.71% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.

Sagardeep Alloy shares closed at 20.50 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.20% returns over the last 6 months and -33.22% over the last 12 months.