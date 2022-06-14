Sagardeep Alloy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.97 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.97 crore in March 2022 up 3.35% from Rs. 21.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 93.72% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022 down 52.7% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2021.

Sagardeep Alloy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2021.

Sagardeep Alloy shares closed at 29.30 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.71% returns over the last 6 months and -34.89% over the last 12 months.