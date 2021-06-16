Sagardeep Alloy Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.26 crore, up 132.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.26 crore in March 2021 up 132.37% from Rs. 9.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2021 up 5553.61% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2021 up 311.11% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020.

Sagardeep Alloy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2020.

Sagardeep Alloy shares closed at 46.65 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.70% returns over the last 6 months and -49.57% over the last 12 months.