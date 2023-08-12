Sagardeep Alloy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.66 crore, down 41.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.66 crore in June 2023 down 41.17% from Rs. 30.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 36.65% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2023 down 3.08% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

Sagardeep Alloy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

Sagardeep Alloy shares closed at 23.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.25% returns over the last 6 months and -33.57% over the last 12 months.