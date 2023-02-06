Sagardeep Alloy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.48 crore, down 41.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.48 crore in December 2022 down 41.68% from Rs. 28.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 11.08% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 10.45% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.