Sagardeep Alloy Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.27 crore, up 43.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.27 crore in December 2021 up 43.11% from Rs. 19.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 down 43.22% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021 up 13.56% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.

Sagardeep Alloy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2020.