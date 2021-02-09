Sagardeep Alloy Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.75 crore, up 177.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.75 crore in December 2020 up 177.05% from Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020 up 416.7% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020 up 51.28% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2019.

Sagardeep Alloy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2019.

Sagardeep Alloy shares closed at 42.60 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -67.43% returns over the last 6 months and -50.52% over the last 12 months.