Sagardeep Alloy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore, down 2.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sagardeep Alloys are:Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore in March 2023 down 2.26% from Rs. 21.97 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 198.78% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 69.86% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.
|Sagardeep Alloy shares closed at 20.50 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.20% returns over the last 6 months and -33.22% over the last 12 months.
|Sagardeep Alloys
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.48
|16.48
|21.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.48
|16.48
|21.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.67
|14.99
|17.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.23
|0.59
|2.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.55
|-0.80
|0.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.21
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.20
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.78
|1.10
|1.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.19
|0.42
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.24
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.43
|0.52
|Interest
|0.19
|0.18
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.26
|0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|0.26
|0.25
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.09
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.17
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.17
|0.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.08
|0.17
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|17.06
|17.06
|17.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|10.45
|10.52
|9.89
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.10
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.10
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.10
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.10
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited