English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sagardeep Alloy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore, down 2.26% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sagardeep Alloys are:Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore in March 2023 down 2.26% from Rs. 21.97 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 198.78% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 69.86% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.Sagardeep Alloy shares closed at 20.50 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.20% returns over the last 6 months and -33.22% over the last 12 months.
    Sagardeep Alloys
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.4816.4821.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.4816.4821.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.6714.9917.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.230.592.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.55-0.800.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.210.11
    Depreciation0.160.200.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.781.101.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.190.42
    Other Income0.140.240.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.430.52
    Interest0.190.180.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.130.260.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.130.260.25
    Tax-0.050.090.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.080.170.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.080.170.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.080.170.08
    Equity Share Capital17.0617.0617.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves10.4510.529.89
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.100.06
    Diluted EPS-0.050.100.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.100.06
    Diluted EPS-0.050.100.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Metals - Non Ferrous #Results #Sagardeep Alloy #Sagardeep Alloys
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:33 am