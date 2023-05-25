Sagardeep Alloy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore, down 2.26% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 21.48 16.48 21.97 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 21.48 16.48 21.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 18.67 14.99 17.12 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.23 0.59 2.04 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.55 -0.80 0.96 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.18 0.21 0.11 Depreciation 0.16 0.20 0.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.78 1.10 1.12 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 0.19 0.42 Other Income 0.14 0.24 0.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.06 0.43 0.52 Interest 0.19 0.18 0.27 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.13 0.26 0.25 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.13 0.26 0.25 Tax -0.05 0.09 0.16 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 0.17 0.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 0.17 0.08 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.08 0.17 0.08 Equity Share Capital 17.06 17.06 17.06 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 10.45 10.52 9.89 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.05 0.10 0.06 Diluted EPS -0.05 0.10 0.06 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.05 0.10 0.06 Diluted EPS -0.05 0.10 0.06 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited