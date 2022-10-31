 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sagar Product Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 74.41% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagar Productions are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in September 2022 down 74.41% from Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 137.83% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 136.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Sagar Product shares closed at 2.85 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.09% returns over the last 6 months and 14.00% over the last 12 months.

Sagar Productions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.37 0.72 1.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.37 0.72 1.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.37 0.71 1.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.05 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.05 0.11
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.05 0.11
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 -0.05 0.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 -0.05 0.11
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.05 0.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.05 0.11
Equity Share Capital 4.01 4.01 4.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 0.03
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 0.03
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:44 am
