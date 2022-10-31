Sagar Product Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 74.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in September 2022 down 74.41% from Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 137.83% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 136.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Sagar Product shares closed at 2.85 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.09% returns over the last 6 months and 14.00% over the last 12 months.