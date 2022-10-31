Sagar Product Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 74.41% Y-o-Y
October 31, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagar Productions are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in September 2022 down 74.41% from Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 137.83% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 136.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
Sagar Product shares closed at 2.85 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.09% returns over the last 6 months and 14.00% over the last 12 months.
|Sagar Productions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.37
|0.72
|1.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.37
|0.72
|1.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.37
|0.71
|1.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.05
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.05
|0.11
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.05
|0.11
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.05
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|-0.05
|0.11
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|-0.05
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|-0.05
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|4.01
|4.01
|4.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited