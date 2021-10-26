Sagar Product Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, down 24.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in September 2021 down 24.97% from Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021 up 15.02% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021 up 10% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2020.

Sagar Product EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2020.

Sagar Product shares closed at 2.74 on October 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given -29.38% returns over the last 6 months and -67.30% over the last 12 months.