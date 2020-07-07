Sagar Product Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 12.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in March 2020 down 12.96% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 86.77% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 88.14% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019.

Sagar Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2019.

Sagar Product shares closed at 9.98 on July 06, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.27% returns over the last 6 months and 42.37% over the last 12 months.