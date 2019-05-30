Sagar Product Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, down 61.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in March 2019 down 61.7% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2019 up 208.68% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019 up 96.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2018.

Sagar Product EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2018.

Sagar Product shares closed at 7.00 on May 21, 2019 (BSE)