Sagar Product Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 79.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 79.17% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 154.28% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 140% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Sagar Product shares closed at 2.74 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.04% returns over the last 6 months and 4.18% over the last 12 months.