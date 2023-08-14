English
    Sagar Product Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 79.17% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagar Productions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 79.17% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 154.28% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 140% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    Sagar Product shares closed at 2.74 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.04% returns over the last 6 months and 4.18% over the last 12 months.

    Sagar Productions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.15--0.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.15--0.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.010.01
    Depreciation0.00----
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.090.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.10-0.05
    Other Income0.02----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.10-0.05
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.12-0.10-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.12-0.10-0.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.12-0.10-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.12-0.10-0.05
    Equity Share Capital7.764.014.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.02-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.02-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.02-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.02-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

