Sagar Product Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 46.55% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagar Productions are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in June 2022 down 46.55% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 205.97% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Sagar Product shares closed at 2.85 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.55% returns over the last 6 months and -1.04% over the last 12 months.

Sagar Productions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.72 0.16 1.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.72 0.16 1.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.71 0.15 1.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.12 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.12 0.05
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.12 0.05
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 -0.12 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.05 -0.12 0.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 -0.12 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 -0.12 0.05
Equity Share Capital 4.01 4.01 4.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.03 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.03 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.03 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.03 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

