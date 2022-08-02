Sagar Product Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 46.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in June 2022 down 46.55% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 205.97% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Sagar Product shares closed at 2.85 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.55% returns over the last 6 months and -1.04% over the last 12 months.