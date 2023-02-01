 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sagar Product Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 82.43% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagar Productions are:Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 82.43% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 2700% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021. Sagar Product shares closed at 2.20 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.81% returns over the last 6 months and -16.67% over the last 12 months.
Sagar Productions
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.330.371.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.330.371.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.310.371.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.010.010.01
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.040.040.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.040.00
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.040.00
Interest----0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.040.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.040.00
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.040.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.040.00
Equity Share Capital4.014.014.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.01-0.010.00
Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.01-0.010.00
Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

