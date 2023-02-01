English
    Sagar Product Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 82.43% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagar Productions are:Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 82.43% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 2700% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.Sagar Product shares closed at 2.20 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.81% returns over the last 6 months and -16.67% over the last 12 months.
    Sagar Productions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.330.371.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.330.371.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.310.371.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.040.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.040.00
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.040.00
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.040.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.040.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.040.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.040.00
    Equity Share Capital4.014.014.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.010.00
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.010.00
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
