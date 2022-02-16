Sagar Product Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore, up 21.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore in December 2021 up 21.71% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 98.23% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

Sagar Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

Sagar Product shares closed at 2.85 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.55% returns over the last 6 months and -57.90% over the last 12 months.