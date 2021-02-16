Sagar Product Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, up 12.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in December 2020 up 12.59% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 35.19% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 36.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Sagar Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Sagar Product shares closed at 6.77 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -28.21% returns over the last 6 months and -31.82% over the last 12 months.